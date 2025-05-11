Osun NIPR organises PR challenge in varsities

Fountain University, Osogbo, has emerged victorious in the third edition of the Osun PR Challenge, an annual public relations pitching competition organized by the Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Kings University secured second place, with Osun State University closely following in third.

The keenly contested event, held at the Redeemer’s University SEAP Hall in Ede, saw participating universities develop and present strategic PR campaigns focused on “Repositioning and Rebranding Nigerian Machine Tools to Regain National Prominence.”

Launched in 2023, the Osun PR Challenge aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical industry application, providing communication students with invaluable exposure to the intricacies of planning and pitching PR campaigns.

The 2025 theme challenged students to translate classroom theories into actionable strategies capable of reshaping public perception and driving growth for the Nigerian Machine Tools industry.

Despite initial interest from nine universities, the final competition featured presentations from three institutions: Fountain University (Osogbo), Kings University (Ode-Omu), and Osun State University (Ikire Campus) while each team presented unique and creative approaches to the assigned brief, demonstrating strong analytical and communication skills.

Mr. Ademola Adesoji, Chairman of the NIPR Osun State Chapter, in his welcome address, emphasizing the crucial role of the competition in preparing students for the realities of the PR industry and the necessity of experiential learning in communication education.

In his remarks, he reaffirmed the relevance of the competition as a tool for preparing students for industry challenges, stressing the need for experiential learning in communication education.

Fountain University followed with a standout performance that integrated bilingual advertising in Yoruba and English, a move lauded for its cultural relevance and creativity. Their campaign also emphasized community storytelling, influencer outreach, and culturally resonant messaging, earning them recognition for innovation, strategic clarity, and strong connection with local audiences.

Osun State University concluded the presentations with a meticulously researched and technically sound campaign proposal. Their strategy incorporated the innovative use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for audience analysis, content generation, and campaign optimization, showcasing a forward-thinking approach to public relations.

The panel of judges, comprising seasoned PR professionals Mrs. Stella Okos-Iboje, Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, and Dr. Peter Oyeneye, engaged in careful deliberation before announcing Fountain University as the overall winner.

Dr. Rasheed Adebiyi, a lecturer from the Department of Mass Communication at Fountain University, commended the dedication of all participating teams and highlighted the significance of practical, hands-on training and inter-university competitions in nurturing future public relations experts.

