Osun needs $300,000 to repair its helicopter — Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Sunday hinted that the state government would spend 300 thousand dollars to repair its damaged helicopter.

The governor added that the helicopter is in Port Harcourt where repair work is to take place saying, “we have to think about it.”

The governor made these known while speaking at a debate organized by Channels Television on Sunday night to engage five candidates of five political parties in the July 16th governorship election in Osun state to access their ability in governance and what they have in stock for the people of the state.

The candidates are Senator Ademola Adeleke, (Peoples Democratic Party), Adegboyega Oyetola, (All Progressive Congress), Lasun Yusuf, (Labour Party) Akin Ogunbiyi, (Accord Party) and Hoke Omigbodun ( Social Democratic party).

“I have created alternative funding for project. I have implemented 70 per cent of the budget now. I don’t have animosity against my predecessor. It is the people that are making it look like it is a big issue. Policies are meant to be reviewed any time, We need to clear it that it is different between policy and legacy.”

He however asked Akin Ogunbiyi to stop referring to the state as a failed state, saying, ‘if it has failed, we will not be contesting today.”

In his own submission, Ogunbiyi said, “I have brought business acumen to governance. I will work with Amotekun not supporting them to carry arms but will ensure that one corps is attached to a monarch. I will create 100,000 jobs for the youths. This will reduce cultism among the youths.

“I will ensure vocational training for our people. I will give interest-free loans to our people. “

” We will create wealth in mining. I consulted Oyetola when I wanted to start my insurance company. I don’t have any bond with APC. I am into politics to serve the people of Osun State, I will be the governor. I will give Osun a new beginning.”





Also, Rt. Hon. Lasun affirmed that “We need to focus on Agriculture. The constitution is faulty and it needs urgent review. When I become the governor I will mobilised my other governors for positive change in the constitution. “

“When economy is not working it will be difficult to finance budget. It is illusional to say there are only two major parties contesting for the election, I am going to win this election.

“In 2018, I said our party will not win the election and they did not win on the first ballot, before the second ballot, Tinubu called me on phone five times using Obanikoro’s phone that I should work for APC.

Adeleke however submitted that “I will bring integrity into governance. I will provide equipment for the police and strengthen Amotekun for positive change. Nigerians don’t even have money to buy weapons talk less of using them to protect themselves.”

“I will block the loopholes in government. I will make use of my connection to bring investors into the state and I will prioritize education. You voted for me in 2018, please do that again and I will take the state to greater heights.”

Also in his speech at the occasion, Omigbodun remarked, “I have never been elected into an office before, I have what it takes to advance the state economy through technology. “

“I will stop wasteful spending on government. Every chairman in the party are earning a salary which is needless.

“I will ensure we have oil palm plantations owned by the state. I will create jobs that is ICT base.”