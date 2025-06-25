Osun, NDLEA organise sensitisation programme on dangers of drug abuse

The Osun State Ministry of Federal Affairs and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday marked the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the state with a stern warning to drug abuse lovers to desist from the act, which they described as injurious to human health.

The state government and the NDLEA, in a sensitisation campaign programme tagged “Imole War Against Drug Abuse” (IWADA), marched round Osogbo to sensitise members of the public on the dangers associated with drug abuse.

Some of the places where the sensitisation programmes took place included the NYSC orientation camp in Ede, Aregbe Motor Park, Old Garage Motor Park, Oke-Fia Motor Park—all in Osogbo—various government agencies, among others.

Other participants in the programme were NYSC corps members, NDLEA personnel, and members of civil society groups, who all condemned the abuse of substances.

They maintained that drug abuse is a silent epidemic imprisoning thousands across the country and appealed to the people of the state to stay away from consuming such substances.

While addressing the participants, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Federal Affairs, Godwin Adedayo, said that the state government has played a prominent role in supporting ongoing drug prevention efforts.

According to him, the state government under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke is committed to long-term change and would carry out an impact assessment following the campaign to measure its effectiveness.

“We are not just walking and talking; we are working toward lasting behavioural change,” Adedayo said. “We will review this sensitization to ensure we are making progress and adjust our strategy where needed.”

“The event was part of a global movement marked annually on June 26, aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, and encouraging communities to act before it is too late.”

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Affairs, Mr Adelani Aderinola, said, “drug addiction fuels insecurity and undermines development. He warned that individuals under the influence of drugs are capable of dangerous behaviour, including violence and crime.”

“When people are under the influence, there is nothing they cannot do. It can even lead to murder,” Aderinola said. “It affects our economy, our security, and our future. People must say no to drugs”.

In his remarks, the Osun State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Adetula Oluwarotimi Lawal, said the theme of this year’s campaign, “Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery for All,” highlights the invisible prison of addiction that traps users and destroys families.

“It is not only those in prison that are prisoners,” Adetula said. “If you take drugs or are involved in anything illicit, you are also a prisoner. Drug abuse damages your mind, body, and spirit, and this campaign is a way of freeing people through awareness and education.”

He urged young people to reject drugs and make informed choices, saying that breaking the cycle of addiction starts with awareness and early intervention.

