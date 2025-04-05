Osun monarch seeks inclusions, constitutional roles in governance

A traditional ruler in Osun State and the Osinlade of Osi-Okero in Ile-Ife, Oba Adeboye Ademiluyi, has described constitutional roles for traditional rulers as a necessity for promoting grassroots development in the country.

The royal father, who made the assertion on the sidelines of his coronation ceremony last Wednesday, added that, apart from rural development, traditional rulers are fathers to all in their respective communities. As a result, they can restore peace and promote harmony among their subjects.

He added, “The traditional institution plays significant roles in communicating government policies and programmes to their subjects, and such institutions must be strengthened against the influence of some elected officials.”

“Traditional rulers should be part of government across all levels because they are lawmakers and play key roles in achieving most government policies and programmes.”

“I am one of those clamouring for traditional rulers to be included in the constitution and the House of Chiefs precisely, which I believe is good.”

“Also, any election that will hold in Nigeria—as you know that all is politics—they need to come to traditional rulers, who are representatives of both the government and their subjects,” Ademiluyi said.

He, however, agitated for their inclusion in governance to ensure the rapid development and advancement of the country.

The monarch, who appreciated the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for making him a king in the ancient town of Osi-Okero in Ife, pledged not to disappoint his subjects.

Ademiluyi, however, called for the support of all stakeholders towards allowing traditional rulers to play key constitutional roles in governance.

