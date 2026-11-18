— ActionAid seeks stronger enforcement of VAPP Law, end to harmful cultural practices

The Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, has declared a zero-tolerance stance against gender-based violence, warning that perpetrators of violence against women and girls would no longer find hiding places in homes and communities.

The monarch’s position came as ActionAid Nigeria urged the Osun State Government to strengthen the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law and provide adequate funding to combat gender-based violence.

The positions were made known at the closeout event of the Multi-stakeholder Action for the Prevention of Gender-Based Violence (MAPGBV) Project, funded by the Ford Foundation and implemented over two-and-a-half years.

Oba Abolarin, who chairs the Multi-stakeholder Committee Against Gender-Based Violence, described the menace as a collective societal challenge requiring the involvement of traditional rulers, religious leaders, government agencies, schools, families and community organisations.

He disclosed that he had facilitated sensitisation programmes for residents of Oke-Ila Orangun, including men, women, youths, elders, teachers and parents, to educate them on different forms of abuse, such as emotional violence, denial of education, early marriage and the protection of perpetrators through silence.

The monarch said the campaign was also extended to students of Abolarin College, where they were educated on gender equality, quality education, peace, justice and respect for human rights. He stressed the need to teach boys to respect girls and empower girls to understand their rights and dignity.

He reaffirmed his commitment to sustained community enlightenment, insisting that violence against women and girls would not be tolerated in Oke-Ila Orangun.

In her remarks, an ActionAid Nigeria representative, Hajia Suwaba Mohammad Dankabo, said the conclusion of the MAPGBV Project should provide an opportunity to consolidate its achievements rather than mark the end of efforts to address gender-based violence.

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She urged the state government to strengthen enforcement of the VAPP Law, adequately fund prevention programmes and sustain community-based protection mechanisms for women and girls.

Dankabo also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders to intensify campaigns against harmful cultural practices, including female genital mutilation, wife-beating and other forms of discrimination.

She noted that the project had demonstrated the importance of engaging traditional institutions, religious leaders, government agencies, female cultural influencers and community organisations in challenging harmful gender norms.

Commending traditional rulers who had adopted community declarations, bye-laws and public advocacy to protect women and girls, she particularly acknowledged Oba Abolarin’s zero-tolerance position, describing it as an example of the positive role traditional authority could play in safeguarding human dignity.

She further called for special attention to women and girls living with disabilities, noting that they often faced multiple forms of discrimination and additional barriers to accessing information, protection and justice.

Earlier, a Director in the Osun State Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, Mrs Ayobola Farinde, appreciated ActionAid Nigeria and the Ford Foundation for supporting efforts to promote gender equality, challenge harmful cultural practices and strengthen community accountability.

Farinde said sustainable progress required more than laws and government policies, stressing that individuals, families, communities and institutions must accept collective responsibility for preventing violence and protecting vulnerable persons.

She urged stakeholders to build on the project’s achievements and lessons by strengthening partnerships and sustaining practical interventions to ensure safer communities for women, girls and other vulnerable groups.

Also speaking at the event, the Osun State Programme Coordinator, Ms Bisola Ariwodola, said the campaign against gender-based violence had been taken to palaces, churches, schools and mosques, adding that the initiative had been yielding positive results.

She said many students and young women were now more aware of their rights and protections against gender-based violence, urging victims to speak out or report cases to the appropriate authorities.

Ariwodola thanked the Chairman of the State Steering Committee, Oba Adedokun Abolarin Aroyinkeye, and other stakeholders for their efforts in addressing gender-based violence.

She also called for the combination of faith and tradition in the fight against gender-based violence, insisting that harmful cultural practices should be eradicated.