The Elegbedi of Egbedi in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Muideen Azeez, on Sunday, urged the public to disregard claims linking him to robbery and arson, asserting that those behind the accusations aim to discredit his reputation.

Last Wednesday, the monarch was arraigned alongside four other defendants—Akibu Azeez, Yisa Surajudeen, Rasidi Ayandiran, and Sarafadeen Abioye—before a state High Court sitting in Ede.

They were accused of conspiring with others to unleash terror and forcibly gain entry into the Opeoluwa Integrated Farming Resources Ltd Farm area between Iloba and Egbedi on or about May 28, 2021, allegedly owned by Abiodun Oladapo.

They face a 29-count charge including robbery, arson, malicious damage, violence, and forceful entry. After pleading not guilty and being granted bail, the monarch maintained that the charges were fabricated to tarnish his image and reputation.

Through his legal representative, Barrister Adebukola Atobatele, Oba Azeez stated that the charges against him were spurious and entirely false.

Atobatele also noted that the monarch had previously initiated legal proceedings against the Ilobas concerning the land dispute, which is still pending in court. He emphasized that the accusations of arson, robbery, and malicious damage came unexpectedly during this ongoing legal process.