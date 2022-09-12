Osun LG election: OSIEC chairman warns against misconduct at polls

Barely a month to the conduct of the local government election in Osun State, the chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Otunba Olusegun Oladuntan, on Monday, warned participants against all acts of omission, and gross misconduct that could tarnish the image of the commission during the conduct of the exercise.

OSIEC chairman dropped the warning while declaring open a 5-Day training programme with the theme: “Towards The Conduct of Free, Fair and Credible Local Government and Local Council Development Area Elections in Osun State” for Electoral Officers And Assistant Electoral Officers held in Osogbo, the state capital.

Otunba Oladuntan who maintained that the commission would not allow anybody to discredit the exercise pointed out that, the integrity of the commission is of utmost importance.

He however advised the participants to be courteous in relating with electorates, party agents, candidates and security personnel during the discharge of their duties and bear in mind that, the assignment is a privilege to serve and to be part of history.

“I am begging you in the name of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to have good representation during the exercise. We appeal to you that in the conduct of your duties you owe it to yourself the future of Nigeria the duties to be apolitical. You have to jettison your partisanship. You are going to take the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of the Federal republic. Please, perform your duties creditably well with a sense of diligence.

“Whatever money which might be given to you to do one thing or the other by politicians, you are not only spoiling yourself but the future of Nigeria. Your irregularities at the local government level can cause a crisis for the country as a whole country.

“This commission is an establishment of the Constitution of the country, the commission is to conduct local government elections having direct oversight function, we are not concerned about politics or personality, but we are concerned about the constitution.

“A political party is elected into office or governance for only four years, this commission is established to last five years. So the commission outlived the government.

“So if party A is in government when we are appointed if that party leave the office, we will outlive the political party in the service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, this is why we are not bothered, we are expected to be impartial. It takes us to conduct, it takes political parties to participate,” he said.

The commission chairman further expressed the commitment of the commission to a free, fair and credible election in the state.

The OSIEC boss who described the training as essential, stated that the Osun State government is committed to adherence to the provisions of the constitution to bring governance closer to the people by putting in place a democratically elected government at local government level.

