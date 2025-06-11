Osun Lawmaker distributes free NECO forms to 45 students in Obokun

Osun lawmaker, Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi popularly known as Irekandu has distributed free National Examinations Council (NECO) forms to forty-five (45) students in Obokun State Constituency.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the media team and released to newsmen on Tuesday, June 10.

Recall that Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi had earlier given scholarships to more than 100 out of school children in the constituency.

While distributing the free NECO forms, Adewumi disclosed that he decided to embark on such an initiative to promote education and empower students in the constituency.

ALSO READ: Guber poll: Candidates to pay N50m for campaign permit — Anambra agency

Adewumi who acknowledged the hardship in the country, further disclosed that his contribution via distribution of free NECO forms is to improve access to quality education and and reduce the financial burden on families.

Education remains my top priority. I will continue to do my best for our people, he vowed.

Adekunle Tosin, a beneficiary of free NECO forms thanked Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi for his good gesture and generosity.

“My parents had told me that I would miss this year’s NECO due to lack of funds but she got so happy after she was informed about the promotional examination to pick selected students who would benefit from the scheme”.

According to Tosin, she prepared for the examination and was fortunate to be picked as one of the beneficiaries of the free NECO forms.

The distribution of free NECO was praised by students who benefited and their parents, describing Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi as a legislator who understands the importance of education, pain of the poor and underprivileged.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE