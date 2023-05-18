The joint Labour movement in Osun state on Thursday kicked against the proposed staff audit by the state government saying, the process remains cloudy to them.

The leadership of the union comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in the state after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday in Osogbo, poised for war against the government over the development they described as unfair as they were not properly briefed.

According to them, “We are rejecting the exercise going by hardship experienced by workers and pensioners in the past, after such an audit.

They further condemned the circulation of forms among workers by a consulting firm hired by the state government for the purpose of counting the number of workers on its payroll without proper briefing.

In a letter forwarded to the Osun Head, the forum stated that “at the end of the meeting of the above Labour Centres comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Council which deliberated extensively on a purported 2023 Staff Audit Forms in circulation among the workers of Osun state, resolved as follows:

“1. that the Joint Labour Movement in the state rejects in its entirety, the circulation of the purported illegal forms by SALLY TIBBOT CONSULTING.

“2. that considering the past experiences of Osun workers in exercises of this nature, the entire joint Labour Movement in the state totally rejects any form of a contractual agreement or consultancy service(s) that will further bring untold hardship on the workers and pensioners of Osun state.”

Also speaking with newsmen, the State Chairman of the TUC, Comrade Adebowale Adekola, said, “We are stakeholders in government but we were not briefed about this staff audit. Circulating forms within an organisation without properly informing the leadership of such institution is unfair.”

“No sane human being will tolerate such a move. The government have the power and capacity to do staff audit or take inventory, but we also have the mandate to protect the rights of workers. We should be properly briefed first, ” he submitted.

