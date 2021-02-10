Osun kidnap victims: OPC to pull out from forest as police, Amotekun take over

The Osun State police command has assured that intensive manhunt is underway by the command, local hunters and vigilantes to rescue the seven kidnap victims of Fulani herdsmen along Ilesa- Akure express road on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) members said to be considering of pulling out from the forest operation.

The reason for OPC pulling out from the operation still remained unknown at the time of filing this report. However, it may not be unconnected with lack of proper logistics that could be used to combat the herders headlong while searching for them in the forest.

However, police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola hinted that the command, at the moment, was not aware if any contact has been established with families of the victims to demand ransom.

She, however, affirmed that “the police has deployed men and officers to the forest where the kidnappers retreated after the abduction in an attempt to rescue the victims.”

According to her, “On Monday, at about 7 pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums emerged from the bush and opened fire, flattening the tyres of a Toyota Sienna bus with Registration ABUJA ABJ 635 DC, along Ilesha-Akure Expressway, by Iwaraja Forest. But we want to assure you that the police will try its best to rescue the victims from their uncomfortable zone.”

On the alleged pulling out from the forest by OPC, the OPC chairman in the state, Deji Aladesewa confirmed that they were considering withdrawing from the forest, but declined further comment on the reason for wanting to do so.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Bashir Adewinbi (rtd), who leads Amotekun in the state, in an interview stated that already they had swung into action to secure the release of the abducted ones.

He added that his men and other security men are still in the forest to rescue those abducted.

It will be recalled that the herdsmen abducted the travellers who were mainly officials of road transport workers from Osun State, but whose identities are yet to be identified as at the time of filing in this report.

It was however gathered that, out of those kidnapped three of them, two ladies and a man were set free while the remaining four are still being held in their custody.

Informed sources explained that those released were instructed to go and tell families of those in their custody that it was kidnappers that abducted them and to go and source for ransom money.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrecy: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…