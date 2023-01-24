Osun IPAC appeals to Adeleke to pay teachers recruited by previous administration

The leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council(IPAC) in Osun State has called on the Government of the state to rescind its decision on the recruitment of teachers by the previous administration.

In a message signed by the Chairman of the council, Wale Adebayo on Monday in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, appealed to the state government to soften his stance on the issue.

He said “I beseech the governor to soften his stance on the issue since the recruitment of the 1500 teachers was widely advertised, exams were conducted, and letters of appointment were duly given to successful applicants,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo noted it was practically impossible for the previous administration to fill the space with loyalists of the All Progressives Congress( APC) as alleged in certain quarters.

He added that non-payment of salaries to the teachers has made life difficult for most of them.

“I want to plead with the Osun State government, to in good conscience consider his position on the non-payment of salaries to them.

“At the IPAC level, we salute his lofty steps at improving the fortunes of the state. The affected teachers are indigenes of Osun state and efforts must be made by the government to assuage their sufferings.

“The teaching job remains a noble one that teachers walk with pride wherever they are because of the important role they play in human and nation building. We urge Mr Governor to do needful,” he said.

