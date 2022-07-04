Osun guber: We are here to win big ahead of 2023 elections ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign team for Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola’s re-election is in the state to win big as a precursor to the 2023 general election.

Sanwo-Olu made the affirmation at the programme held in Okuku, the country home of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Odo-Otin local government area of the state.

He however appealed to the people of the state to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

Also speaking at the programme, Kano State governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, said: “We were here three years ago for an election which we won, even though it was inconclusive on the first ballot.

“From what I have seen, this time around, there will be an overwhelming victory for APC in this coming election.

“We are here to support, encourage and create an enabling environment for the state to vote Oyetola.

“Oyetola has impressed us as a party, more of our colleagues are still coming even from today in solidarity.”





In his own remark, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore said: “We are here to show our strength, the governors who are the chairman and co-chairman of the campaign council are here to show a unity of purpose and show that we are committed to winning the guber poll.

“We are going around the state to campaign, unlike other parties which adopted a one-way approach.”

While mounting the podium, Governor Oyetola said, “I want to thank my colleagues from Kano and Lagos states who are here in solidarity.

“I am happy to have them around to support me for my re-election. They are my good brothers. Governor Ganduje was my campaign chairman in 2018. Their presence gave me the courage of winning the election.”

The governor who appealed to the electorate to cast their votes for APC during the exercise promised not to let them down after the election.