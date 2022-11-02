Osun guber: Tribunal admits another set of documentary evidence as exhibits

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Adeleke and Oyetola

Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday admitted another set of documentary evidence as exhibits tendered by the petitioner counsel of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Yomi Aliu against the governor-elect, Isiaka Adeleke.

Documents admitted are the results of the election for 10 wards in Egbedore, 11 wards in Ejigbo, 10 wards in Ilesa West and 11 wards in Irepodun local government areas of the state.

Recall, last Tuesday, the tribunal admitted the first documents tendered as the first exhibit against the declaration of the governor-elect.

However, continuing the hearing today, the petitioner’s counsel, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) applied to tender the second schedule containing the list of other documents as exhibits, adding that all the documents had been served to the respondents’ counsels.

Counsel to the first respondent, Olakunle Faokunla; second respondent, Niyi Owolade and the third respondent, Nathaniel Oke (SAN) confirmed to the court that they have been served and have cross-checked the schedule.

However, they all objected to the documents and schedule tendered by the petitioner’s counsel, adding that the opposition will be reserved till the final written addresses as agreed upon.

The petitioners’ counsel informed the court that the respondents have been served with another schedule of the documents to be tendered at the next hearing.


Therefore, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, in his ruling admitted all the evidence and marked them as exhibits and adjourned the continuation of the hearing till Thursday.

