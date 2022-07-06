Osun guber poll: Buhari presents APC flag to Oyetola

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, did the ceremonial presentation of flag to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 16 governorship elections in Osun State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, giving assurances that the Party is committed to furthering the development journey of the state.

Receiving the governor and members of the APC campaign council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President commended the governor’s performance and serving the people tirelessly in his first term in office.

He added that he has confidence in the party winning the election, fairly and squarely in the coming week.

President Buhari gave kudos to the co-chairs of the Osun State Governorship Campaign Council, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Lagos and Kano states, respectively, as well as the Vice-Chairman, Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, for putting in so much energy into the campaign to re-elect Oyetola.

“I wish you the best of luck,” said the President.

In response to the invitation to participate in the Grand Finale of the rallies, next week, he said, “I hope I will make myself available to boost your morale.”

The Deputy National Chairman of the Party, Senator Abu Kyari, who presented the candidate on behalf of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman, commended the President for leading the Party to victory.

