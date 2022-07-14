Osun guber: Okowa, Tambuwal in crucial talks with Oyinlola, others

THE main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday made a last-minute move to reclaim Osun State, as its vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, led three other governors to broker peace among leaders of the party in the state, ahead of today’s grand rally for Saturday’s governorship election.

The meeting is a prelude to the arrival of the standard-bearer of the PDP in 2023 presidential poll, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Osogbo, to rally support for the candidate of the party, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Chairman of the party’s national campaign organisation for Osun governorship election and governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri; Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and the chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, joined Okowa in the talks with leaders of the party over the protracted crisis following the outcome of the governorship primary.

It was the fourth time Okowa would embark on the peace efforts to reconcile the aggrieved camp of Prince Dotun Babayemi with that of Senator Adeleke.

A source at the meeting told the Nigerian tribune that the meeting came amid suspense over a matter brought by counsel for Babayemi before the Court of Appeal over the outcome of the parallel primaries conducted to pick the candidate of the party.

The source said the governors held separate meetings with leaders of the two camps in order to work out how to harmonise the likely positions on the way forward.

It was gathered that a former governor of the state and ex-national secretary of PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who was among the chieftains at one of the meetings, reassured Okowa and his team that Osun PDP would unite to deliver the state to the party on Saturday.

Oyinlola was quoted as saying, “Today marks a positive turning point in the history of PDP. It is said that there’s no smoke without fire. The vice presidential candidate and three other governors have listened to us and have promised us immediate action.

“As leaders, be rest assured that we will not fail your aspirations. PDP is the party the masses are yearning for. They have tasted two wives and they know which is better. Be rest assured you will not be shortchanged.”

On his part, Governor Diri noted that the crisis persisted despite several efforts in the past by concerned persons to broker peace.

He was, however, delighted that the leaders had succeeded in reconciling the warring factions in the interest of the PDP, because “Osun Sate is the test case for 2023.

“First, we apologise to you for coming a day to the mega rally, we should have been here before because we’re interested in Osun and we know all is not well. All the lingering crisis and misunderstandings in Osun, a lot of people have intervened before now but, by God’s grace, this time we will break the ice.

“We’ve had fruitful meetings with our leaders and elders earlier and we assure you that everything we’ve agreed upon will be implemented. Your leadership is competent, mature and capable so, therefore, I foresee success for PDP in the forthcoming election. Osun State is the test case for 2023 and I’m sure we will not be disappointed.

“Today, we have Atiku/ Okowa ticket, some people have taken a Muslim/Muslim ticket. When God is at work, this is the kind of thing you see happening. They’ve taken our country 100 years back, even though our country is just 60 years,” he said.

According to sources at the meeting, Governor Okowa pleaded with the Osun PDP leaders to realise that the victory of the party on Saturday would send the right signal to Nigerians on what they should expect in the general election next year.

“Elections will come up on Saturday. As I watch, I see politicians and I know a lot of you have followers back home that you will lead to the polls on Saturday. I want to plead with you, this election is beyond Osun. If we win on Saturday, it will send a message that PDP is ready for 2023; people are yearning for a change.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) knows they’ve done so bad and their only plan is to steal your votes but I know you’re the ones who can defend the votes for us, if you can take the pain you have in your heart away. Look beyond the candidate, look beyond Osun, look at Atiku, look at the presidency, look at what we can do for this country together.

“We cannot allow this country to continue to suffer, we cannot allow our children to continue to live without hope, our children have been at home for several months and they don’t care. We need you to restore the hope in the people,” he said.

Some of the other Osun PDP leaders at the meeting were former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade; Board of Trustees (BoT) members, Senator Olu Alabi and Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun; former national vice chairman (SouthWest) of the PDP, Soji Adagunodo and Prince Babayemi.