Osun guber fallout: PDP, APC in war of words over Adeleke

AS more reactions trailed the outcome of last Saturday governorship poll in Osun State, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) engaged in a war of words over the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the poll. While PDP chieftains said the emergence of the party candidate as indicative of what awaits APC in the 2023 general election, their APC counterparts said PDP leaders were only deluding themselves.

For instance, the Lagos State chapter of the APC described the hope of the PDP of winning the state in 2023 as a mirage. According to the party, “governance in a state like Lagos is too important to be entrusted in the hands of some day-dreamers, who have absolutely nothing to offer.”

Spokesman of the party, Honourable Seye Oladejo made the statement while reacting to a comment made by the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Dr Olajide Adediran on the victory of his party at the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday.

Adediran had said the wind of change in Osun is a reassurance Lagos will be won by the PDP in 2023.

Oladejo described the comment as naïve and that the excitement of the victory at the Osun poll was taken to a ridiculous level.

The Lagos APC stated: “While we acknowledge the right to celebrate an unexpected, opportunistic and unaccustomed euphoria as a result of the election, the excitement was taken to a ridiculous level by day-dreaming of winning the governorship election in Lagos State.”

On its part, the state PDP urged the APC-led government to see its defeat in the governorship poll in Osun as an indication of rejection of the party at all levels.

According to PDP, in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Honourable Hakeem Amode, the victory of its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke in the election is well-deserved for the party and the good people of Osun.

Olafeso, Jegede congratulate Adeleke, Osun People





A former South-West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Eddy Olafeso described the victory of the candidate of the party in last Saturday’s governorship poll, Adeleke as a successful ending to prolonged hard work and tortuous journey. Olafeso, in a statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the victory was the outcome of resilience and commitment of Adeleke to do away with ineffective governance in Osun, alleging that “Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory is an act of God to rectify the stolen mandate of 2018.”

Olafeso urged members of the party in South West to take a cue from Osun, saying “this victory will serve as a precursor to a takeover of the South-West zone and Nigeria by our dear party.

Also, the Chairman, Lagos/ Osun Special Reconciliation Committee of the PDP, 2022 and the party’s governorship candidate in the 2020 election in Ondo, Eyitayo Jegede, congratulated the governor-elect of Osun.

Jegede, the Chairman of the Forum, in a statement signed by him, said Adeleke would fulfill his electioneering promises to the people.

Ex-Senate Deputy Whip, Agboola congratulates Osun gov-elect

A former deputy Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola, congratulated the Osun governor-elect.

Agboola, who is Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council in Oyo State, in press statement he personally signed, described Adeleke as a man of destiny.

IPAC congratulates Adeleke, commends INEC

The Wale Adebayo leadership of Inter-Party Advisory Council in Osun State, has commended the people of state for the peaceful conduct of the July 16 poll.

Adebayo praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for faithfully discharging its constitutional role and deploying BVAS technology during the poll.

He said the innovations helped in strengthening the credibility of the electoral process, even as he commended the security agencies, and the entire IPAC members for ensuring that the election was violence-free.

Adeleke’s victory is light for PDP – Gwarzo

The North West zonal vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo said the victory of the party’s candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke , in last Saturday’s governorship election, signified mass defeat that awaits the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

This was just as Gwarzo described Adeleke as a dogged fighter. He made the statement in Kano while congratulating Adeleke on behalf of the PDP family in the North-West zone.