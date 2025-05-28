Osun govt to conduct free medical outreach for business owners in 30 LGs

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which focuses on education, healthcare, and other laudable initiatives, the Osun State Government has concluded arrangements to provide free medical check-ups for members of the public, particularly business owners across the 30 local government areas in the state.

This disclosure was made on Wednesday in a statement by the acting chairman of the Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS), Solanke Hazmat.

The free medical outreach, supported by Electronic Collections (ECG), will also extend to the headquarters of the nine federal constituencies of the state, namely Ilesa, Ikirun, Ila, Iwo, Ede, Ijebujesa, Ikire, Ile-Ife, and Osogbo.

Solanke, who expressed concern over the stress and indifferent attitude of many business owners towards health check-ups, urged them to take advantage of the free medical service scheduled for 12th June 2025.

The statement reads, “It has been observed that many business owners across the state have not been paying attention to their health or undergoing any form of check-up until they experience health issues. The state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, noticed this trend and instructed that a free full health check-up be conducted for all business owners in the state.

“The medical check-up will include, but is not limited to, blood pressure check-up and counselling, blood sugar check-up, obesity check-up, BMI check, vision test, clinical examination, liver function test, among others. All registered persons will benefit from this exercise.”

“Venues for the free medical check-up across the nine federal constituencies will be communicated soon. We therefore implore interested business owners and managers to visit www.ecg.ng/freecheckup to register before 6th June 2025 to ensure effective planning and provision of quality medical check-ups for all participants across the state,” the statement concluded.

