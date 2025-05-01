Osun govt harps on innovation, technology to drive economic growth

The Osun State Government, on Wednesday, declared its readiness to provide youths in the state with the platform and resources needed to develop innovative solutions to bridging the digital divide.

The state government said the vision is to position Osun State as a hub for innovation and technology.

The state Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Moroof Ayofe, stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Osun Challenge Initiative.

Ayofe said the present administration is committed to harnessing innovation and technology to drive economic growth, improve quality of life, and create opportunities for all.

He added that by leveraging digital solutions, the state government can enhance governance, improve citizen engagement, and drive economic development.

He said, “As we are all aware that the world is changing every day and moving to the next level, this is why the present administration, under the leadership of Senator Ademola Adeleke, has taken it upon itself to move from old ways and embrace new technology and modern trends.

“As the theme for this program implies, ‘Innovating for a sustainable and digitally inclusive Osun State’, distinguished guests, esteemed judges, innovators, and fellow citizens, this initiative embodies our administration’s commitment to harnessing innovation and technology to drive economic growth, improve quality of life, and create opportunities for all.

“We recognise the potential of our youth and aim to provide them with the platform and resources needed to develop innovative solutions. This challenge is a testament to our dedication to bridging the digital divide and ensuring inclusivity, and thereby empowering the next generation.

“Our vision is to position Osun State as a hub for innovation and technology, by leveraging on digital solutions, we can enhance governance, improve citizen engagement, and drive economic development.”

In his address, the Special Adviser on Innovation, Science and Technology, Azeez Badmus, said Adeleke’s investments in broadband infrastructure, digital identity, e-governance, tech education, and open government systems are deliberate efforts to make Osun a tech-driven state.

“Through his unwavering commitment to building a sustainable digital economy, the Governor has laid the foundation for a more inclusive and forward-thinking Osun State. His investments in broadband infrastructure, digital identity, e-governance, tech education, and open government systems are deliberate efforts to make Osun a tech-driven state.

“Beyond infrastructure, His Excellency has created a business-friendly environment that is enabling startups to thrive, SMEs to scale, and talents to stay and build within the state.

“From supporting the passage of innovation-friendly bills to the establishment of the Osun digital economy framework, we now see the fruits of a government that truly understands the importance of technology in today’s economy,” he added.