Osun govt freezes LGs accounts

The Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed that all accounts of local government areas in all banks be frozen.

The governor gave the order via a circular with reference number, CM. 724/463, dated February 5, 2021, addressed to all the Council Managers and obtained on Saturday evening, all the accounts domiciled in banks will be frozen effectively from Monday 8th of February, 2021.

According to the circular, “all the affected Council Managers should submit to the office of the Coordinating Directors in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs statements of bank balances of all accounts.”

“It should be tendered separately on all accounts being operated by your council as well as all cheque books and payment mandates on each of the accounts of your Council latest Wednesday, February 10, 2021.”

It also instructed that the documents are to be submitted personally by each Council Manager of each Council.

It will be recalled that the three years tenure of local government elected officers in the state expired last week Friday.

