Osun govt confirms Olaniran as OSPOLY rector

The Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyeyola, has confirmed the appointment of Dr Olawoye Olaniran as the fifth substantive rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

A statement by the registrar of the institution, Mr Busari Salawu, states that this was contained in a statement from the Head of Servicea on Friday, 27 March, 2020.

Until his appointment, Dr Olaniran, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Banking and Finance, was the acting rector of the polytechnic, a position he occupied since July 1, 2019, following the expiration of the tenure of the former rector, Dr. Jacob Olusola Agboola.

Dr Olaniran holds a Ph.D in Entrepreneurship from Jomo Kenyata University of Agriculture and Technology, Kenya; a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Ibadan and Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos.

Before he joined the services of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, in 1994, he had worked in the Mortgage Bank of Nigeria between 1981 and 1992.

He was also the pioneer manager of the Living Spring Savings and Loans Limited, (now Omoluabi Savings and Loans), Osogbo.

While reacting to his appointment, Dr Olaniran thanked the governor for the trust he had been in him and described his appointment as a call to duty, promising to use his management and entrepreneurship training to improve the vocational and entrepreneurship skills of students of the institution.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Decline By $182.17m In 7 Days

This week, Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) reserves remained under pressure, declining by $182.17 million when compared to what it was a week ago (WTD) to $35.71 billion as of March 24, 2020… Read full story

PHOTOS: Lady Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Discharged, Narrates Her Experience At Lagos Isolation Centre

A lady who tested positive for coronavirus has narrated her experience inside the isolation centre in Lagos after she was discharged and was given a clean bill of health on Monday, March 30. The lady, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, who wrote of her experience on her twitter handle, @AyodejiOsowobi, said she contracted… Read full story