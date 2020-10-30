Osun govt begins payment of new minimum wage from November 1, lifts embargo on promotions, conversion

The Osun State government on Friday announced that with effect from November 1, it will begin the payment of new minimum wage to its civil servants throughout the state.

The government also announced the lifting of the ban on annual salary increment and also embargo on promotions and conversions with immediate effect in order to encourage workers in the state.

The state government said these decisions followed the perusal of the recommendations of the government/labour committee that was set up to work out the modalities for resolving all workers’ welfare-related issues.

The state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who announced the state government’s decision in his Twitter handle, further said he hoped the decision will make the workers to continue to put in their best in the state,

According to his tweet: “I’m delighted to announce that the implementation of the new minimum wage for Osun State workers will commence on November 1, 2020.

“This follows the perusal of the recommendations of Government/Labour Committee that we set up to work out the modalities for resolving all workers’ welfare-related issues.

“Additionally, we’ve lifted the ban on annual salary increment which was done in 2012. Embargo on promotions and conversions is also lifted with immediate effect. This is in fulfilment our administration’s pledge to give the welfare of our workers the deserved attention.

“I appreciate Labour Leaders and the entire workforce in Osun, who are our allies in the race to deliver stellar services to our people, for their selflessness, understanding, perseverance and love for our state.

“You’re the reasons why, in spite of the economic storms, Osun still remains strong and outstanding in the comity of states.”

