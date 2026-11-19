Osun State Government has approved the appointment of Prince Adewumi Olusola Adeniyi from the Godo-dudu Royal House as the new Owamiran of Esa-Oke.

The approval was granted at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ademola Adeleke, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.

Adeniyi’s emergence followed the death of the immediate past monarch, Oba Akanbi Adediran, who belonged to the Aragadagbagun ruling house.

The state government explained that the succession process shifted to the Godo-dudu Royal House after the demise of the late monarch, as the family was next in line to produce the traditional ruler.

Following the consideration of his candidature, the State Executive Council ratified Adeniyi’s appointment, paving the way for his emergence as the new Owamiran of Esa-Oke.

Congratulating the Oba-elect, the government wished him a peaceful and successful reign, expressing confidence in his capacity to provide purposeful traditional leadership and contribute to the development of the ancient community.