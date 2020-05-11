Osun gov’s wife finances water project in police barrack

The wife of the Osun State governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, has singlehandedly put an end to the years of struggle of inhabitants of the Police Barrack situated at Okefia Area of Osogbo, Osun State, who had for long been struggling with scarcity of potable water, by financing a water project for the barracks.

Prior to her intervention, inhabitants of the barracks, who are family members of serving police officers were said to daily embark on countless laborious journeys within the neighbourhood in search of water.

Their struggles, however, became more pronounced during the stay-at-home ordered by the state government in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the residents found it more difficult to meet their water needs as it became more difficult for them to get water for their daily use.

This made their plight a source of public discussion which caught the attention of Mrs Oyetola, who is the president of Ilerioluwa Development Initiative and she intervened by financing the pipe-borne water project for the benefit of the residents.

And as the project gets completed, residents of the barracks have expressed joy that their struggles have come to an end. A resident, Mrs C Adeoye, expressed appreciation to the wife of the governor for coming to their aid on behalf of the barracks.

“The people in this barrack are very happy for the borehole. We are highly excited. Before now, we had to get water within the government’s house and elsewhere. At times, they drive our children away. As the children were going about to fetch water, the people at the government’s house informed Her Excellency that they were from the barrack. Then the First Lady assisted us by financing a borehole at the barrack.

“During the lockdown, it wasn’t easy for us to get water. But we are enjoying water now; it is running now. We appreciate the government and most especially the governor’s wife for coming to our aid. I can’t contain my joy right now. We’ve experienced a lot of difficulties in the search for water. Sincerely, it’s not been easy, and now, everyone is so excited,” she added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE