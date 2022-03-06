Osun governorship election: Adeleke, Ogunbiyi’s camps trade words over primary

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), loyal to Senator Ademola Adeleke on Saturday described the Osun State High Court injunction nullifying the delegate congress of the party as a joke.

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Oluwabamiji, who made this known in Osogbo said, nobody could prevent the group from participating in the party’s primary election.

According to him, “Such injunction does not hold water, as far as we are concerned. We have a Supreme Court declaration that the court cannot dabble in the affair of a political party. We know that some elements in the party are trying to carry out a hatchet job for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We have already moved ahead of their antics. The national body of our party will react to that. We will handle it and react appropriately.

“We are going ahead with our primaries on Tuesday. I can only advise the national body of our party which conducts delegate congresses, including the one in question to be firm with it decision. The party leadership in Osun State does not manufacture delegates. The national body will come with the appropriate list.”

He maintained that the Appellate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State had already adjudicated over the matter, nullifying the congress held by the former party chairman. Meanwhile, in a statement by Akin Ogunbiyi’s camp, the group hailed the Osun State High Court injunction on Adagunodo PDP Ward exco to conduct primary election.

“We at the Akin Ogunbiyi political group in Osun State salutes the courage, fairness and the wisdom of Osun State High court sitting in Ijebu-ijesha which has granted an order of mandatory injunction recognising ward executive officers elected under former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo as the authentic officers permitted to vote as delegate at the forthcoming governorship primaries of the PDP.”

The statement signed by Media Aide to the Group, Mr Tolulope Ajayi maintained that, “We have always believed that the Nigeria judiciary has indeed come of age.Gone are the days of fear and undue anxiety as we have the best of men and women in the Nigerian judiciary who dispense justices with fairness, courage and unmatched wisdom.”