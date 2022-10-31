Osun governor-elect warns Oyetola to shelve plan to appoint new permanent secretaries

Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday warned the outgoing state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola against his plan of appointing new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Senator Ademola’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, who dropped the warning in a statement in Osogbo, posited that “As an outgoing governor, it cannot be a good intention for you to appoint critical officials like permanent secretaries when a new leader is about to take over the administration of the state.

“The incoming governor has the right to determine the team he will work with. It should be clear that predetermining the make-up of incoming government is an effort in futility.”

“The outgoing governor’s decision is therefore in bad taste and a continuation of current efforts to destabilise the incoming administration.”

“We want to put it on record that the Adeleke administration from November 27, 2022 will re-assess the state of the bureaucracy with a view to enforce due process and ensure appropriate placement of senior personnel into various positions through an open, transparent, competitive, and merit-based process in the best interest of the state.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Oyetola to shelve the plan as it amounts to exercising appointive power not only at the wrong time but at a time the electorate has anointed a new leader.

“We also call on senior bureaucrats not to accept any Greek gift that may end up hurting their career.





“Reliable reports from the Government House showed that the Governor is already compiling names of his loyalists he planned to appoint as permanent secretaries. In fact, the plan is at the advanced stage as the appointees may be announced any moment from now.

“We note that Oyetola has been running the government with just about nine permanent secretaries for the past three and half years. How he came about the idea of increasing the number at the twilight of his administration’s tenure is still not clear.”

In his reaction, Special Adviser to Osun governor on Political Affairs, Sunday Akere, said, “Oyetola’s first tenure would only end in the midnight of November 26, saying whatever action is taken before then was within the law.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP seems not to know what is right to what is wrong. For goodness sake, the first term of Gov Gboyega Oyetola ends on midnight of November 26, 2022.

“Whatever action or decision taken by the governor is covered by the laws of the land. PDP should wait for their turn, if any and allow us to deliver on the mandate given to us by the people of Osun State.”