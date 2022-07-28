Osun governor-elect inaugurates transition committee

Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday inaugurated transition committee members with a charge on them to be creative and innovative as they carry out the assignment.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at his Campaign Office in Osogbo, Senator Ademola however gave their terms of reference as:

“To ascertain facts and figures about the general state of affairs of Osun State.

“To ascertain the state of finance of the state including funds from the federation allocation account, internally generated revenue, grants and other sources of income.

“To interface with individuals and groups with valuable information on the governance of Osun State.

“To ascertain the level of indebtedness of the state and Local Governments and the terms of repayment of such debt.

“To examine the present structure of government (numbers of commissioners, special advisers, special assistants, boards etc.) in Osun State and make appropriate recommendations to the Governor-elect.

“To obtain/collate information on movable and immovable assets of the state government

“To critically examine and review all agreements, MOUs and other legal instruments entered into by the outgoing administration with contractors, consultants, banks, etc. and make appropriate recommendations.

“To examine the present structure, finance, effectiveness of local government in Osun State and make appropriate recommendations.

“To examine present policies on education, agriculture and health and give appropriate recommendations.

“To propose actionable agenda for the new administration in the first 100 days, 1 year and subsequent years.

“To examine matters relating to the state labour force, welfare, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity.

“To interface with the transition committee expected to be set up by the outgoing administration.





“To examine capital projects awarded by the outgoing administration with a view to ascertaining the stage of completion vis-a-vis amount paid.

“To provide a robust media projection and response for the governor-elect and the incoming administration.

“To review the current security architecture of the state and interface with relevant security agencies in order to ensure a seamless transition.”

He stressed that “you will therefore agree with me that your tasks are very sensitive and time-bound. I will therefore expect that you start work immediately and give me periodic reports for consideration.

“This composition of this committee stems from my desire to ensure a proper mix of various citizens with first-hand knowledge of the state of affairs in this state. You are selected because I know you have deep knowledge of our state and the aspirations of our people. You are also all fully aware of our five-point agenda, its making and the ideals that underlie our governance philosophy.

“Our approach must be practical and down to earth. Be aware as you have been that Osun is a special case demanding unique solutions. Your task is bigger than ensuring a seamless transition in partnership with the team from the side of the outgoing state government; I expect robust innovations and out-of-the-box ideas on how best to hit the ground running by November.

“The people of Osun State expect so much from us as they are passing through very difficult moments. They have entrusted us with the enormous task of reviving our dear state to genuinely serve their aspirations and attend to their needs.

“We are ready to meet the desires of our people. We are equipped with the requisite skills and determination to meet the challenges ahead. Our administration will be by the people and for the people. Our ultimate guide will be in the best interest of Osun people at all times.”

The transition Committee members are Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji (Chairman), Hon. Sunday Bisi (Vice Chairman), Hon. Bamidele Salam (Secretary), Sir Adekunle Adepoju (Administrative Secretary) and Dr Kingsley Akinroye, Prince Olaniyi Kolawole, Engr. Prince Fatila Falade, Alh. Muftau Oluwadare, Prince Folorunsho Akinrinwale, Prince Sola Adewumi, Dr. B.T. Salami, Mrs. Lynda Olufunke Bibilari, Prof. Lukman Jumoda, Dr Yinka Oderinde, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Alh. Gani Olaoluwa, Alh. Kazeem Akinleye, Hon. Ibukun Fadipe, Mrs. Eniola Omotosho, Hon. Mrs Emiola Fakeye, as members.

Others are Mrs. Abimbola Dunsin, Barr. Kolapo Alimi, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Hon. Diipo Eluwole, Barr. Niyi Owolade, Elder Peter Babalola, Alh. Kamaru Ajisafe, Barr. Dosu Babatunde, Hon. Clement Akanni Olohunwa, Hon. Bola Ajao, Alh. Teslim Igbalaye, Barr. Rotimi Adeyenuwo, Hon. Mayowa Adejorin, Akogun Nurudeen Babajide, Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, Mr. Diran Odeyemi, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Alh. Sulaiman Bello, and Hon. Ade Oyebode.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Osun governor-elect inaugurates… Osun governor-elect inaugurates…