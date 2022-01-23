Osun government, on Sunday, raised the alarm over plots by some persons to embark on a campaign of calumny against the Government and the state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, raised the alarm in a statement in Osogbo.

The statement read: “We are compelled to raise this alarm as an early warning sign of the clandestine schemes being put together by some unscrupulous elements to tarnish the image and reputation of the Governor, Government of Osun and to cause distractions.

“The public is hereby advised to ignore such stories whenever they are out, as they are nothing but outright lies aimed at creating confusion and misinforming the unsuspecting public. ”

“Government remains committed to delivering on its campaign promises and nothing will make it abandon that responsibility.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Osun government raises alarm over smear campaign against Oyetola administration

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Osun government raises alarm over smear campaign against Oyetola administration