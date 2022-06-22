Osun gov sets up committee to upgrade College of Education, Ilesa to university

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday set up the 11-man committee, headed by a foremost educationist, Prof. Olu Aina, to develop an academic brief and physical master plan for the new university.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan made this known in a statement in Osogbo.

The statement explained that “the governor noted that the Committee, which would be formally inaugurated very soon and will also engage the State House of Assembly towards the enactment of the law establishing the new university.”

“It will also engage the National University Commission (NUC) to facilitate speedy approval and formulate the internal charter of the proposed university to accommodate the participation of other key stakeholders, especially the Ijesa community, and corporate entities, in the governance of the institution via a Special Purpose of Vehicle, among others.”

Members of the Committee according to the statement also include a former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole; a former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labo Popoola, a former Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University, Prof. Yemisi Obilade; and founder, Lead University, Ibadan, Prof. Jide Owoeye.

Other members of the Committee are the Managing Director, Saroafrica International, Mr Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi; Associate Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun; the Chief of Staff to Governor Oyetola, Dr Charles ‘Diji Akinola; Osun Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Bamisayemi; Osun Finance Commissioner, Bola Oyebamiji; and Osun Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Femi Akande.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Osun gov sets up Osun gov sets up





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. Osun gov sets up Osun gov sets up Osun gov sets up

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP