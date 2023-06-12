Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke and an outstanding legal Icon, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) are now at each other’s throats over the alleged move of compulsory retirement of the Chief Judge of the State from the state Judicial Commission service.

As Legal Luminary alleged, the State Head of service requested for the letter of retirement from the Chief Judge of Osun State from the Secretary to the Osun State Judicial Service Commission notwithstanding the current amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)

commanding him to bring it to his office.

He quoted the head of service to have said that, he was acting on Governor Nurudeen Adeleke’s instructions while talking with the secretary of the Commission.

Aliu stressed that “After the said JSC Secretary had waited in the said HOS for hours and seeing that people had seen him there the HOS asked the said Secretary to meet him at a road junction in Osogbo and they were seen together by witnesses who alerted the CJ of the ungodly meeting!”

The CJ as the Chairman of Osun JSC summoned the Secretary, JSC to her presence and asked what he was doing in both the HOS office and road junction meeting. The Secretary had no choice but to tell the CJ that the HOS said the Governor asked him to go and collect CJ’s letter of retirement from JSC hence his summoning him to his office and Road junction!”

He thereafter wondered why the Osun state government did know that the Constitution has been amended extending the terms of judges of superior courts to 70 years.

However, while responding through his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke retorted and said, “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a false alarm by an agent of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in the person of Mr Yomi Aliu, SAN, who has turned himself into an unsolicited trumpet and a puppet of the Osun state Chief Judge. ”

“It is not surprising of Mr Aliu to have cooked up a false story. It is customary for him the same way he did during the Osun governorship election petition. He had raised a fake alarm and unjustifiable insinuation that there was a serious security threat in the State. This nonetheless turned out to be unfounded.”

“It is unfortunate that a supposed learned senior Lawyer can go that low on the path of propaganda and unnecessary sensation without exercising any iota of decorum and dignity. ”

“For the sake of clarity, the present administration enjoys a very warm and harmonious relationship with the Judiciary as against the pseudo acrimony being peddled by Mr Aliu. ”

“Governor Adeleke is paying special attention to the welfare of judicial officers in the state as against the ridicule to which the past administration unleashed on the judges by irregular not payment of their arrears of allowances and by not attending to the pecuniary benefits of the retired judges.”





“Members of the public need to be informed that there is no controversy on the processes of disengagement or otherwise even with respect to the old and new law on the retirement age for judges of superior courts. All insinuations in the hatchet job are false and figments of the imagination of the propagandist.”

Governor Adeleke as a due process leader is committed to the full observance of the law without fear or favour and with due reference to the impartial application for retirement or extension of tenure of public officials.”

“Mr Aliu is cautioned on his constant false alarm and his phantom claim of constitutional crisis in Osun when there is none at all. The Judicial Service Commission is an executive body and its staff are appointees and employees of the executive. Therefore, it is indecent of Mr Aliu to unduly meddle in the running of affairs of the government. ”

“The controversial senior Lawyer is known for propaganda and undue sensation as a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He is therefore to be ignored and not given any serious attention.

“He is also warned not to drag our noble Chief Judge into his infamous political agenda. In Osun state, all arms of government are in deep harmony for the good of the state”, he concluded.

