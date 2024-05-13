On Monday, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was conferred with the title of Asiwaju of Ede-land, pledging that his administration would strive to transform villages into towns and towns into cities in the state.

The governor made this commitment while speaking at the programme held at the Timi of Ede’s palace. He assured the people of the town that they would continue to find in him a true servant of the people, a good listener, and an advocate for good governance in the state.

“I vow to be a frontliner (Asiwaju) of development and growth for Ede-land and Osun State as a whole. I will carry the torch of positive transformation from towns to villages and from cities to rural areas across our dear state,” he declared.

“As I assume this new role, I seek the cooperation, prayers, and support of all for our dedication to take Osun to greater heights.”

“The event today is historic for many reasons. Firstly, it marks a family tradition, as my late father was the Balogun of Edeland, while my late brother was the former Asiwaju of Edeland. Here I am today being honoured with that same title.”

“On behalf of my family, I thank Kabiyesi, His Royal Highness, the Timi of Ede Land, and the entire people of this ancient town for keeping faith with my family.”

“Kabiyesi, we note that this conferment is a commendation for the contributions of my family to the development of this town. It is equally a further call to service.”

“As I accept the title of Asiwaju of Edeland today before God and man, I dedicate it to my late father and mother, to my late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, to my big brother, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, and to my darling sister, the Yeyeluwa of Edeland, Chief Dupe Adeleke-Sanni.”

“To all Asiwaju title holders of various towns in Osun State, I welcome myself into your midst. On a lighter note, I believe you are eager to receive me not just as the Asiwaju of Edeland but as the Asiwaju of Osun State.”

“To all my dear friends and associates, your presence today strengthens my resolve to further devote myself to the service of the people. You will continue to find in me a true servant of the people, a good listener, and an agent of good governance,” he concluded.

In their remarks, Ooni of Ife, Arole Oodua, and Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi described the governor as a good ambassador of the town deserving of the traditional title and charged him to maintain the tempo. He likened him to a progressive-minded personality who expresses doggedness in advancement.

Similarly, the two governors of Oyo and Lagos—Engineer Seyi Makinde, and Babajide Sanwoolu, extolled the administrative acumen of Governor Adeleke and prayed to God to give him the wisdom to excel in the tasks ahead of him.

The town’s monarch, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, also praised Adeleke for his immense contribution to humanity and the town’s development, affirming that he is a worthy indigene of the community.

