Osun: Forum of special assistants endorses Adeleke for second term

Forum of Special Assistants to the Osun governor, on Wednesday, endorsed Senator Ademola Adeleke for his second term in office.

Speaking at the programme held at the Imole House, Osogbo, the Chairman of the forum, Hon. Sunday Adeniran said, they are fully committed to supporting His Excellency’s vision, and they would work tirelessly to ensure the success of his second-term bid in 2026.

According to him, “His leadership has rekindled hope and brought pride to Osun State, and we are determined to ensure his victory in the upcoming election.”

“We are here to reaffirm our unwavering loyalty and full support for His Excellency, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, in his second-term bid for 2026.”

“Over the past few years, the Governor’s leadership has led to tremendous progress in Osun State.

From the reconstruction of major roads to the building of multiple overhead bridges, we have seen tangible evidence of the Governor’s dedication to improving infrastructure across the state.”

“His commitment to recruiting qualified teachers and strengthening the Amotekun corps has improved education and security for our people.

Governor Adeleke has also prioritized agriculture, with the purchase of modern tractors and agricultural equipment to empower our farmers. His efforts to clear outstanding salaries and his work to ensure Osun money stays within Osun have greatly boosted the local economy.”

“In recognition of these achievements, the Forum of Special Assistants has already executed a multi-million naira empowerment programme aimed at supporting our communities. But we are not stopping here. We are readily prepared to roll out even more empowerment initiatives soon to further complement the Governor’s work.”

In his remark, The Vice chairman of the forum, Hon Sesan Orija, described Adeleke as a performing governor who should be given a second term Chance to further develop the state and

Also speaking, a chieftain of the PDP and Special Assistant to the governor, Committee Chairman for the second term ambition of Mr Governor.29th April 2025, Apesin Abiodun Adegoke said, “Adeleke’s administration has placed Osun on a path of sustainable development, and it is imperative that we bring him back for a second term to continue this vital work.

“His leadership has been characterized by transformative initiatives that have made significant impacts in various sectors, including health, education, road infrastructure, and water resources.

“Under his administration, we have witnessed remarkable strides in the health sector, with improved access to healthcare services for all citizens. The road construction projects currently underway are enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth in our state.

“We call upon everyone to rally together and support our state party chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, as we seek to move beyond distractions, particularly from individuals such as Hon. Wole Oke and others, who are currently on sabbatical leave to the APC for personal reasons. Our priority must be the collective success of Osun State, and we cannot allow selfish interests to deter our progress. Governor Ademola Adeleke is undeniably the best governor in the history of Osun”.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE