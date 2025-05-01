Osun forum of special advisers reiterates commitment to Adeleke’s administration

The Forum of Special Advisers to Governor Ademola Adeleke has reiterated its support for the present administration in Osun State, noting that the governor has done a lot to warrant a second term in office.

They also debunked the rumour that Governor Adeleke will be defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The forum, in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Tribune Online on Wednesday, said the recent defection of the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Wole Oke, from the PDP to the APC was not a show of strength but a loud confession of political irrelevance and desperation.

They noted that Oke had no moral justification for his action, having ridden on the back of the PDP to secure his place as a federal lawmaker five times.

The forum noted that their commitment is not only to the leadership of the governor but also to the ideology, vision, and people-centred mission of the PDP.

The statement read in part, “Let it be known to the whole world and etched in the record of time that we, the Forum of Special Advisers, stand like the Rock of Gibraltar behind our Governor, Asiwaju (Dr) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, and we are unapologetically rooted in the soil of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We are neither shaken nor perturbed by the hollow theatrics of political jobbers and fair-weather politicians.

“Our commitment is not only to the leadership of our Governor but to the ideology, vision, and people-centred mission of the PDP. The news of Hon. Oluwole Oke’s defection is not just unfortunate, but a dramatic fall from grace to grass in the political theater of Osun State.

“After five terms in the National Assembly riding on the back of the PDP, what moral justification can Hon. Oke give his constituents? His action is the classic case of a cow that happily danced to travel abroad, only to return as canned corned beef. It is both politically mawkish and intellectually drab for a man who has benefited so generously from the PDP to abandon the ship at a time when the Governor is delivering resounding dividends of democracy. Hon. Oke’s defection is not a show of strength but a loud confession of political irrelevance and desperation.

“On the laughable insinuations of Governor Ademola Adeleke defecting to the APC or any other party, we urge the peddlers of this mental hallucination to seek urgent psychiatric evaluation. Who in their right senses would believe that a Governor who embodies the heart, soul, and structure of the PDP in Osun State would abandon the very platform that has propelled him to unmatched success? This narrative is not only delusional, but it is also dead on arrival. Governor Adeleke is PDP and PDP is Governor Adeleke.

“Elections are won by performance, not propaganda. The good people of Osun State have seen the light and they will not return to the darkness. From Ede to Ife, from Ilesa to Ikire, from Osogbo to Iwo, the testimony is the same – Governor Adeleke is touching lives. Salaries are paid as and when due, pensions no longer delayed, infrastructure projects are ongoing across the state, students are smiling again, workers are motivated, artisans and traders have found great hope and the elderly are no longer abandoned. These are not tales by moonlight – they are verifiable facts. You can fact-check!

“The APC had twelve (12) long years in Osun State. What did they leave behind? A legacy of unpaid wages, dilapidated infrastructure, shattered hopes, and unfulfilled promises. Those who were agents of affliction and merchants of artificial poverty have no moral standing to talk about leadership. You cannot beat a child and expect him not to cry. The good people of Osun State have cried enough under the APC. They have tasted both parties and they know where their bread is buttered.

“The PDP under Governor Adeleke has proven to be a problem-solving, people-loving, and development-driven party. We shall leave no stone unturned to secure a resounding return in 2026. To the former governor and his cronies: your time is up. You are gone. You have become political relics in the museum of Osun politics.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE