Osun Federal lawmaker, Oke, commiserates with Adelekes over Ifeanyi

The member representing Obokun Oriade Federal Constituency Of Osun State, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke on Wednesday commiserated with the Adeleke dynasty of Ede, Osun State, over the untimely demise of their grandson, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In a statement made available to news in Abuja, the Federal lawmaker, who is also the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, described the death of David Adeleke’s son as terribly saddening.

According to the lawmaker, “Words alone will fail me to express my sadness concerning the demise of little Ifeanyi. As a father, I’m full of imagination of what Davido would be feeling right now at this dark moment in his life. No loving and doting father will ever wish death for his child in whatever circumstance. I pray that God Almighty should grant Ifeanyi’s parents the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Oke then prayed for the Adeleke dynasty especially, Dr Deji Adeleke, Davido’s father, Osun governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the family of Chioma that the Lord Almighty provide them soothing succour during this trying time.

