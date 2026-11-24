The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 48-year-old man, identified as Ogunniran Kayode, over the alleged killing of his 21-year-old son, Ogunniran Raphael Adewale, following accusations that the young man stole money and absconded with an Android phone bought for him by his father.

The incident reportedly occurred in Faji, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, where the victim’s body was allegedly buried in a shallow grave behind the family residence.

The police said preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was tied by his hands and legs and tortured before he died.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the arrest followed intelligence received by operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) on October 19, 2026, concerning the alleged killing and secret burial of the young man.

Ojelabi, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said detectives acted on the information and arrested the suspect, who allegedly admitted during interrogation to his involvement in the incident.

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The police spokesman disclosed that the suspect claimed his son had stolen N75,000 and absconded with an Android phone he had purchased for him through an instalment payment arrangement.

He reportedly told investigators that, as a member of the Iru-Ekun Security Network, he sought the assistance of a colleague to track down and apprehend his son.

However, what allegedly happened after the young man’s apprehension is now the subject of a police homicide investigation.

Following the transfer of the case to the Homicide Section, detectives visited the scene and the location where the victim’s remains were reportedly buried.

The police said pictorial and video evidence recovered during the investigation allegedly showed the deceased with his hands and legs bound before he was tortured.

The command added that the suspect had confessed to the alleged crime, although the case remains under investigation and may proceed to prosecution.

The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of resorting to violence to resolve domestic disagreements, particularly over allegations of theft and other offences.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Zungura, warned individuals and groups against criminal activities, stressing that offenders would face the full weight of the law.

The police commissioner also urged residents to provide credible and timely information to assist security agencies in preventing crime and responding to security threats.