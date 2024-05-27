The executives of Esa-Oke Central Union in Osun State on Monday donated a generating set to the town maternity centre.

The union also commissioned a renovated toilet for market women and cleared an eight-kilometre abandoned Imesi to Esa-Oke road.

Speaking during the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of executives, the union chairman, Gbamigboye Aremu said the gesture was to ease the affairs of the residents of the town.

He said, “The reason why we donated the generating set was due to the complaint by those working in the maternity centre that they don’t usually get light during the delivery of pregnant women.

“After the complaints, we the executives of the union tasked ourselves and get the generator for the maternity to aid their service delivery.

“Also, the leadership of the market women came to us that they needed us to renovate their toilets for convenience which we also do.

“We also cleared the bushy portion of Imesi to Esa-Oke road which has been abandoned by road users. Motorists are scared to pass the road for fear of being kidnapped but now, we have cleared the road and expanded it and our people can make use of it now.”

Aremu appealed to the leadership of the community maternity centre and market to make proper use of the donated equipment and toilet.

“I want to appeal to the beneficiaries to make proper use of the donated equipment. We have done our part and we are still aiming to do more but they also have to maintain those things judiciously.”

The monarch of the town, Adeyemi Adediran, appreciated the union for their kind gesture, calling on sons and daughters of the community to always give back to their community.

