Osun election: Muslim scholar, Tunde Badmus, warns against vote-buying

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Dr Khamis Olatunde-Badmus has warned against voting buying and selling in the forthcoming July 16 Osun State governorship election.

The Islamic scholar who gave the warning while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, charged the electorate to vote according to their conscience and shun anti-democratic acts that could put them into trouble before, during and after the election.

He however remarked that vote-buying may also not work “because when the politicians design a way, you will see that the INEC will also find a way.”

According to him, vote-buying would ruin people’s futures “because the politicians that bought them over during election would maltreat them in return with a claim that he had paid for the votes they gave to him, and this would make him to act wickedly on them.”

He, however, maintained that “If the politician insists on voting buying, I will advise them to take the money and vote in line with their conscience. That’s the only way we can frustrate selling and buying. Politicians will attempt vote buying because they believe they’re investing. “

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“In the past, politicians who want to buy vote may administer an oath to ensure that they are voted for after payment. But unfortunately for them presently, the oath doesn’t work.

“Osun has already decided where the 2022 votes will go when they reacted to the outburst of an opinion leader in the state. Leaders must be careful of what to utter during election.

“We have a lot of educated people in Osun and that is why they have been advocating vote rightly on July 16th. I am very sure and confident that the right candidate will emerge because of all the machinery that is being used to check the possible outcome has predicted that right candidate will emerge.”

He further noted that the state is not used to thuggery or known for hooliganism in its political history.





He also warned against the snatching of ballot boxes, which he said, is already obsolete in the country’s politics and politicking saying, the snatching of ballot boxes has reduced and the thugs will not be useful in the coming election.