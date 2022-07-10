Osun election: Let us consolidate on gains of Ekiti election, General Abubakar’s peace committee advises INEC, voters

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, the National Peace Committee under the leadership of General Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and all stakeholders to strive to consolidate on the success of the recent Ekiti State exercise.

General Abubakar made the plea in a statement issued to newsmen at the weekend in Abuja.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that a peace deal that will involve all the governorship candidates would be signed on Wednesday under the supervision of the NPC in Osogbo, the state capital.

General Abubakar maintained in the statement that the off-season election to hold in the Southwest state “offers yet another opportunity to consolidate the gains recorded during the Ekiti State governorship election of June 2022, as well as to further assess the nation’s preparedness for the 2023 general elections.”

The Peace Committee which appealed to the electorate come out en masse, exercising their civic rights to vote, without fear of violence and with the understanding that the structures for growth are dependent on peace, also expressed concern over the growing trend of vote-buying.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)–the elections ombudsman, security agencies and other government agencies that facilitate the conduct of the electoral process should do so with transparency, particularly because the entire nation and the world is watching. All contestants – irrespective of their political platform, should be treated with fairness and equity. We call on INEC and the security agencies to ensure inclusivity, facilitating an electoral exercise where the electorate are not disenfranchised because of gender, religious beliefs, ethnic affiliation, or disability.

” It is important that public trust in the process is continually built and reinforced through free, credible and transparent elections in the state. We particularly urge that appropriate procedures are implemented to ensure the unhealthy and seemingly pervasive practice of voter inducement, commonly called “vote-buying”. The law in all its capacity and requirements should be applied to those involved in such a criminal act, both the buyer and seller.”

The National Peace Committee further called on all stakeholders in the traditional institutions, media, and civil society to be alert to their responsibilities as envoys of democratic values which are the means to attaining good governance, resulting in the nation’s collective growth and development.

“We believe that at the end of the contest, when the results are announced, all stakeholders will participate in the responsibility of governance because the values and goals of democratic governance are not a zero-sum game. By such actions, Osun State will witness peace and harmony, and the dividends of democracy.





“The NPC hereby wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on 13th July 2022, in Osogbo, Osun State,” Abubakar also said.