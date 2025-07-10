Osun: Dotun Babayemi rallies support for Tinubu, APC

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Osun State, Prince Dotun Babayemi, has urged the people of the state to ensure President Bola Tinubu is re-elected in 2027.

Babayemi, who spoke during the commencement of his meet-the-people tour of the 332 wards in the state on Thursday, also charged the electorate to ensure that the APC wins next year’s governorship election in the state.

Babayemi, who recently concluded a month-long series of consultative meetings with leaders and stakeholders of the Osun APC in each of the 30 local governments and the Area Office, Modakeke, stressed during a visit to Iwo LGA that the tempo of awareness already created within the party should be sustained.

For the flag-off at Iwo, where he covered five wards, the aspirant visited Isale Oba 1 and 2, Kidigbo 2, Oke-Adan 2, and Molete 3, urging party members to ensure the President’s return in 2027 and to work towards the party’s victory in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

He said re-electing Tinubu would enable him to fully implement his vision of transforming the nation through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Babayemi noted that the country’s economy was in poor condition when the President assumed office, and he assured Nigerians to expect tangible results in due course.

“We are here because you are dear and important to us. As we all know, the government being run by President Bola Tinubu is anchored on hope. Before Tinubu assumed office, things have been destroyed.

These, no magic can repair within 2 years. Whatever we can do to ensure he returns to complete the good works intended, should be done. Those currently ganging up under whatever guise, have nothing to offer. All them at one time or the other, have been in government before and did little or nothing to alleviate the suffering of the people. They are only pontificating. So let’s support APC and let this start from our Wards level,” he noted.

Babayemi, who called for patience and understanding, implored the people not to relent in supporting the government’s efforts to turn around the country’s fortunes.

He maintained that their support remains the vital energy required for the government to do more for the people.

Party leaders who received Babayemi at the five wards commended him for his consistent efforts to entrench the APC at the grassroots.

They pledged support for Tinubu’s second-term bid and Babayemi’s governorship ambition, praying for his emergence, and affirming that his vision for the state could make Osun one of the best in the country if given the opportunity.

