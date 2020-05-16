Osun discharges another patient after testing negative for COVID-19

Osun State government, on Saturday, said it has discharged another coronavirus (COVID-19) patient from its isolation and treatment centre having recovered fully from the disease.

This brings the number of successfully managed and discharged cases in Osun to 32.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday.

He stated: “I’m pleased to announce to you, the discharge of another patient from our isolation and treatment centre in Asubiaro, Osogbo. The patient was discharged having fully recovered and tested negative twice to the virus.”

Isamotu added that with the recovery and discharge of another patient on Friday, the state now has six active COVID-19 cases, who are receiving treatment at its isolation centre.

He further urged residents to continue to adhere to all measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the virus.

