Osun deputy gov; Baba Wande, Aladekomo, obas, others inaugurate Prinaj hotel in Ere-Ijesa

CHAIRMAN of Prinaj Group of Companies, Professor Oyewole Ajifolokun, on Friday launched a 35-room hotel and event center christened Prinaj hotel, resort & suites, in Ere-Ijesa, Osun State.

Speaking at the event, Chief Yinka Fasuyi, the Asiwaju of Ijesha land and the special guest of honor of the event, praised Professor Ajifolokun for the outstanding hotel project. He described It as a laudable investment in Ere-Ijesha and its environs.

He also urged sons and daughters of Ere-Ijesha to look after Prof. Ajifolokun in bringing more remarkable projects to the community to further enhance its growth and development.

Also present at the event was the chairman, Chams Group, Chief Ademola Biodun Aladekomo who lauded Professor Ajifolokun and his wife, Olufunke, for the hotel project.

The Elere of Ere Ijesa, Oba Augustine Alowolodu, prayed for the investor and his investment.

Prof. Ajifolokun while speaking on why he invested in the town emphasized giving back to one’s community. “This is my community and I believe one of the best ways to transform it is by investing heavily in remarkable projects to bring about growth and development in all parts.”

“When you go abroad, you see the level of development in these places in different shapes and manners but the reverse is the case in our own country, Nigeria, most especially the various underdeveloped communities.

Places, like Lagos don’t just start to develop one day, some people somewhere started that and see where they are today, and this is what we have also started here. It’s high time people rethought and come back home to assist, their communities in different ways they can, there are a lot of projects people can invest in, we have school projects, security, infrastructures, and many others. When you are financially buoyant to an extent you should learn how to give out, no matter how little it is. We don’t have to wait for the government and let things get destroyed before they are been fixed but we have to help ourselves out.” he added.

He informed the audience that the newly launched hotel and event center comprised two stunning ultra-modern buildings providing a perfect venue for weddings, social and corporate events, VIP suites/changing rooms, a standard performance stage, and entertainment technology systems.

Other facilities include glamorous lights such as mood lights, a table tennis spot, a swimming pool, a bar, digital video projection screens, 5-star restrooms, standby generators, and an ample car parking space for about 200 vehicles.

The event was well attended by dignitaries from different parts of the country, including the deputy governor of Osun state, Mr. Benedict Gboyega Alabi, ably represented by Mr. Yinka Omiyale; veteran actor, Alhaji Kareem Adepoju popularly known as Baba Wande, Hon. Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, traditional rulers, Mr Lowo Adebiyi (former Apc chairman, of Osun State), and other respectable individuals and members of the public.