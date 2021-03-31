Osun dep gov’s wife calls for legislation to protect widows in Nigeria

The wife of the Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oyefunke Alabi, has called on the 9th National Assembly to come up with legislation aimed at protecting widows in Nigeria.

She posted that thousands of widows were being subjected to intimidation and victimization, thereby making it difficult for them to adequately cater for their children.

She also called for abrogation of some dangerous traditional practices that tend to relegate widows to the background and deprive them of a sense of belongings in their immediate communities.

Mrs. Alabi made the remarks at Ikire on Wednesday, during a get-together and presentation of gifts to hundreds of widows from the three Local Governments that constitute Irewole Federal Constituency.

She added that the gesture was in tandem with the essence of Easter celebration, which according to her is the spirit of love.

She said”, It is my great pleasure to play host again to this very important segment of our society, in the mood of Easter celebration, as a desirable forum for sober reflection on the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“As we have been doing every year to show love and identify with our mothers, who have lost their better half; we must as a matter of duty continue to give them sense of belongings and cater for their needs, especially on special occasions of this nature.

“You will agree with me that the essence of the death of Jesus Christ for the purpose of the mankind is LOVE, so, it is important to continue to show love to one another in the same way our Lord Jesus Christ did.

“However, the composition of modern society has been so hostile to some widows, coupled with dangerous traditional practices, most especially in Africa, in which women were subjected to hardship and maltreatment after the death of their husbands.

“I am therefore urging the 9th National Assembly to come up with legislation to criminalize intimidation and victimization of widows. We should all agree that the more widows are protected and empowered, the better for our society.

“In conclusion, I will like to appreciate my husband, Mr. Benedict Alabi, for his huge support towards this programme over the years, as I pray for greater success of the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration.”

Present at the occasion were the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Yemi Lawal and the former Chairman of Irewole Local Government,Hon. Remi Abbas among others.

