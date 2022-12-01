Osun: Crisis in Iree over Obaship tussle, as security operatives whisk away head of kingmakers

THE Obaship crisis rocking Iree in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State on Thursday took a new turn when some youths stormed the palace of the Aree and set bonfires on the road.

The action of the youth, said to be in their hundreds, created pandemonium in the town, as residents around the palace area ran for cover while shop owners and traders hurriedly shut their business premises.

The cause of the action of the youth was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing in this report, but a source said trouble started when some security operatives reportedly arrested the head of kingmakers in the town, Aogun of Iree, Chief Soliu Atoyebi.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Tribune Online, the Odoka of Iree, Chief Kayode Abiola, explained that the some security operatives arrested Chief Atoyebi when they discovered that kingmakers were about to make some pronouncements on Friday.

Chief Abiola said: “I think they acted on a tip-off, but that will not help the situation because the people of the town are peace-loving.”

He, however, said he learnt the security operatives had already released the head of the kingmakers after he was with them in Osogbo for about three hours.

A security operative who preferred anonymity confirmed that the youths made bonfire in the town.