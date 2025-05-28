Osun: Court sentences Islamic cleric to death for murder

An Osun State High Court sitting in Iwo, on Wednesday sentenced, a middle aged Islamic cleric, Kabiru Ibrahim, to death by hanging for killing one, Adeleke Lukman for alleged money ritual.

Kabiru Ibrahim who was of guilty of murder, was also guilty of stealing which made the presiding judge of the Court, Justice Lateef Adegoke to also, sentence him to seven years imprisonment.

The three counts charges prepared against the convict ranged from conspiracy, murder, and stealing, contrary to Sections 324, 319(1), and 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Laws of Osun State.

The prosecution, led by Abiodun Badiora Esq. from the Ministry of Justice, alongside Ajibola Slade and Omotayo Babalola, told the court that Kabiru Ibrahim was a spiritualist whom the deceased regularly consulted for spiritual advice.

The prosecution told the court that,, the deceased, Adeleke Lukman, approached the cleric after planning to purchase land. Kabiru allegedly asked him to bring the money for an overnight prayer before making the payment to the land vendor.

Lukman was never seen again after that meeting.

The statement read, “During the search for him, his family was informed by a community member (name withheld) that Lukman was last seen being taken to Kabiru Ibrahim’s residence. When the family confronted the cleric, he initially denied having seen the deceased for over two weeks. However, the community member refuted this claim, stating he had personally taken Lukman to the cleric’s house just a day prior to his disappearance.

“The matter was reported to the police, and during interrogation, Kabiru confessed to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that he had murdered the deceased. He led the authorities to the Ilesa/Akure expressway, where the remains of Lukman were found inside a sack. One of his palms had been severed. Photographic evidence of the scene was tendered in court.”

The prosecution called six witnesses and presented several exhibits, including Kabiru’s extrajudicial confession. Additionally, it was revealed that Kabiru had stolen ₦300,000 from the deceased on August 24, 2016.

The defense counsel, Chidera Eze Esq., did not respond to the prosecution’s final written address.

Justice Adegoke found Kabiru Ibrahim guilty of both murder and stealing. He sentenced him to seven years imprisonment for the Stealing and sentenced to death by hanging for the murder.

