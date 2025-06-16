Osun: Court remands suspended Ede chief for alleged defamation

A Magistrate court sitting in Ede, Osun on Monday ordered that a 45-year-old, the suspended Loogun of Edeland, Jimoh Abdulkabir be remanded in prison for allegedly defaming one Adam Akindere.

The defendant, who was charged with four counts of defamation, cyberbullying, and threat to harm, was accused of falsely posting and circulating defamatory statements on social media (WhatsApp) against the personality of Akindere.

Though, Abdulkabir pleaded not guilty to the four counts, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Adepoju Sunday told the court that there was ample evidence against the suspect and prayed the court for an accelerated hearing on the case.

The charge sheet prepared against the defendant however read thus: “That you Abdulkabir Ajibade Jimoh ‘M’ and others now at large, on or about the 22nd day of April 2025 at about 1:00 pm, at Ede, Osun State, in the Ede Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: Defamation of Character, Threatening Violence and Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of Peace.”

“That you Abdulkabir Ajibade Jimoh ‘M’ and others now at large, did with intent to injure the reputation of Alhaji Adam Akindere ‘m’, unlawfully and falsely posted on a social media (Whatsapp) and circulate defamatory statement that the said Alhaji Adam Akindere ‘m’ “has sold about 200 acres of the said land to some people without the knowledge of either Loogun or anyone in the family”, thereby exposing him to hatred, or ridicule, or damage to his profession or trade/reputation.

“That you, Abdulkabir Ajibade Jimoh, and others now at large, did with intent to intimidate or annoy, unlawfully threaten to harm or cause harm to one Alhaji Adam Akindere.

“That you Abdulkabir Ajibade Jimoh and others now at large, did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by circulating defamatory and inciting comments against one Alhaji Adam Akindele ‘m’ on a social media (Whatsapp).”

His defense Counsel, Taofeek Oyesiji, thereafter pleaded with the court to grant the defendant bail, affirming that, the counts contain offences that the court has the power to grant bail over.

He further informed the court that, “the defendant was admitted to hospital at the State Criminal Investigation Department on Saturday upon his arrest due to a chronic ulcer.”

It be recalled that the defendant was suspended indefinitely by the palace of the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal on April 21, over alleged disrespect to the authority of the monarch and his involvement in land grabbing.

Magistrate V.A. Adedokun thereafter adjourned further hearing of the case till June 19, 2025, and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.