One of the contestants to the stool of the Aree of Iree in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, Prince Ali Afolabi of Olubonku Ruling House of the town has revealed some alleged fraud and other aberration in the fresh election process of a new monarch.

Recall that the state Governor after several months of sacking the erstwhile Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Ponle alongside two other traditional rulers in Igbajo and Ikirun for alleged violation of due process in their respective selections, had recently issued a White Paper wherein he ordered fresh selection process in Iree.

“Specifically on Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the substantive chiefs are enjoined to withdraw their suit before the Court to allow for the commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition,” the White Paper had read in part.

However, Afolabi, through a letter dated February 26, 2024 and addressed to the Commissioner for Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs in Osun, Dosu Babatunde by his lawyer, Folorunso Apantaku, disclosed that due to the closure of courts, pending cases are yet to be Withdrawn in conformity with the dictates of the White Paper.

Afolabi declared that the fresh selection process conducted on February 22, 2024 by the Boripe North Local Government Area of the state which purportedly produced Prince Ibraheem Oyelakin as the Oba-elect violated the rule of law and was not in line with the chieftaincy laws of Osun State procedure and the tradition of the town.

While describing the selection procedure as a complete fraud, Afolabi noted that two kingmakers voted in the election that was supposed to have six kingmakers.

He said the Boripe North Local Government failed in its statutory duty to appoint warrant chiefs to replace the vacant kingmakers’ position, saying that out of the four kingmakers alive, two voted while the two others voted in proxy, a situation that contravenes due process and rendered the exercise illegal and unacceptable.

Calling on the state government to cancel the fraudulent selection exercise, Afolabi disclosed that there is an Injunction restraining the local government, the kingmakers of Iree town from taking any steps in the selection process of Aree of Iree pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice, by an Order made by the Federal High Court, Osogbo on the 21st Day of February 2024, which was duly served on the parties before the council hastily conducted the election.

Addressing the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the complaint letter, Apantaku wrote, “Our Client (Afolabi) had informed us that the selection procedure in electing the Aree of Iree stool is nothing but a complete fraud.

“The particulars of the fraud are stated below: There are six kingmakers in Iree town to select the Oba; Two kingmakers are dead; Only four were alive till date; The stool vacancy were not fill in line with local government chieftaincy law of Osun state, and the tradition of the town; The four kingmakers who participated in the selection process are Osolo, Aogun, Inurin, and Jagun Only The Osolo vote was cast by one Taye who is not the Osolo; Inurin vote was cast by one female who is not a kingmaker, or the Inurin in Person.

“We hasting to say the election made on the 22 of February 2024, to elect the Aree of Iree is done in violation of the rule of law. We equally submit that assuming but not conceding that the election is legal and lawful, the quorum of members to exercise the election process is nothing but six in number, the local government has failed its statutory duties to appoint warrant chiefs to replace the vacant king makers position.

“Our Client has instructed us to formally inform your good office to do justice as this case warrants, and to remind your good office that by the stakeholders meeting held in your good office is to the effect, that all cases pending before the court in respect of the Aree of Iree stool be withdrawn by all parties.

“Our client has additionally informed us that while the cases were still pending before the courts due to the non-opening of the courts in Osun state, the local government directed and sold forms to all interested candidates to fill the vacant stool of Aree of Iree. This has led to our major complaint against the selection procedure conducted by four kingmakers instead of six kingmakers, of which two out of the four kingmakers’ votes were cast by non-office holders of Osolo and Inurin as stated above.”

“Our Client has urge your good office to stop and cancel the selection procedure and exercise for being illegal, unlawful and contravenes the rule of law in disobedience to a lawful court order against such exercise, done on 22nd February 2024. Take Further Notice that this our complain to your office shall serve as Statutory Notice as may be required by law to ventilate our client rights, if an only if we do not get Justice for our simple complaint to your office.”

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde, did not answer telephone calls. Additionally, he has not responded to the text message sent to him. Similarly, efforts to reach the Local Government Area chairman, Jamiu Adedokun, have been unsuccessful as of press time.

