Osun community seeks Adeleke’s intervention over blackout, dilapidated health centre

Residents of Inisa in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State have called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to urgently address the community’s electricity crisis and rehabilitate its deteriorating primary healthcare facility.

The community’s concerns were brought to the fore at the 35th edition of the Inisa Day celebration on Saturday, where indigenes at home and abroad renewed their commitment to accelerating the town’s development.

The National Chairman of the Inisa Development Union (IDU), Professor Tunde Babawale, identified the prolonged disruption of electricity supply as the most pressing challenge confronting the community, revealing that its transformer had remained faulty for nearly two months.

Babawale, who spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the celebration attended by traditional rulers, political leaders and other stakeholders, said the transformer had been removed for repairs, leaving residents and business operators struggling without regular electricity.

He appealed to the state government to intervene, stressing that restoring electricity would help revive commercial activities and improve the living conditions of residents.

The community leader also called for the recruitment of additional teachers to address staffing shortages in the community’s schools.

The IDU chairman expressed similar concerns over the condition of the town’s health centre, which he described as being in a state of disrepair, urging the government to renovate the facility and provide additional medical personnel to cater for the healthcare needs of residents.

On the significance of the annual celebration, Babawale explained that Inisa Day was not merely a social gathering but an opportunity to mobilise support and draw attention to the community’s development aspirations.

He said the occasion was designed to encourage collective responsibility among indigenes and create greater awareness of the need to take the town beyond its present level of development.

While acknowledging government interventions in some areas, the IDU chairman expressed optimism that more projects and support would be extended to the community to address its outstanding needs.

Also speaking at the event, an All Progressives Congress chieftain in Osun State, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, renewed calls for the Federal Government to establish a tertiary educational institution in Inisa, proposing an agriculture-based university in view of the area’s rural character and agricultural potential.

Oyedokun argued that locating such an institution in the community would promote educational opportunities and stimulate socioeconomic activities in the area.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration, urging residents of Osun State to maintain peace and political tolerance as preparations gather momentum for the 2027 general elections.

The APC chieftain noted that the presence of supporters of different political parties at the Inisa Day celebration, who participated in the festivities without hostility, demonstrated the possibility of peaceful coexistence despite political differences.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the planning committee, Oluwakemi Oyewale, expressed appreciation to indigenes of Inisa, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, for their contributions and support towards the successful organisation of the celebration.

She reaffirmed that the development of the community remained the central objective of the annual gathering, calling for sustained cooperation among stakeholders to advance the town’s collective interests.