Osun community protests alleged unlawful detention of residents by Amotekun

Residents of the Itaapa community in Atakumosa-East Local Government Area of Osun on Wednesday, laid siege at the state headquarters of the South West Security Outfit, co-named Amotekun in Osogbo, to express their grievances on alleged unlawful arrest and detention of some of their leaders in the town.

The protesters were armed with placards with different inscriptions that read: “Amotekun has become a political tool”, “Amotekun supporting criminals”, “Embarrassment, Amotekun De-robed our chiefs”, ” Enough is enough on this maltreatment, humiliation and oppression”, amongst others, poised for war against the security outfit over what they termed “indiscriminate victimisation of residents of the town”.

They, however, charged the Inspector General of police to wade into the matter to prevent further harassment from the Amotekun officers.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, the leader of the protesters, Chief Olusegun Owoeye said residents of the community had fled the town to avoid being unjustly arrested by the security operatives officers.

He, however, stressed that “it is unfortunate that Amotekun subjected itself to the whims and caprices of criminals terrorising our community over time. It is on record that some criminals already arrested by the police and others on wanted list for terrorising the community have now turned around using the community through PDP leaders to hunt innocent residents of Itaapa”.

“After the terror acts of the said criminals, including Bode Itaapa in police custody, the community was advised to form a vigilante group by the police to watch over itself. Those under the said vigilante, having prevented criminals from extorting and harassing residents are now being arrested by the police. Ten community leaders are also in their custody for over five days now.”

“We demand their release and called on the Inspector General of Police to order proper investigation into the present situation in the community”, he submitted.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference in Osogbo, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) raised the alarm that, Osun Amotekun Corps has commenced massive arrest and detention of traditional chiefs, believed to be members of the opposition APC at Itaapa, in the Atakumosa-East Local Government Council Area of Osun State.

While addressing newsmen, Prince Kola Olabisi, the party spokesperson disclosed that no fewer than ten prominent traditional chiefs, from a community called, Itaapa, are currently in Amotekun custody in Osogbo, the state capital, over trumped-up allegations.

According to him, “multiple credible sources from the community hinted that Chief Adeyeri Olalekan, Chief Adeyeri Ladele, Chief Adeyeri Adeyeye, Chief Ariyo Dare and Chief Ogunsola Oladele are being detained in Amotekun detention facility in Osun over the allegation of unlawfully organising local security for the community.”

“The chiefs were arrested last Tuesday and granted administrative bail but were later invited and re-arrested on Sunday by the retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr Adekunle Omoyele, who has a history of human rights violation while in service.

“We appeal to the Inspector-General of Police and the National Security Adviser(NSA) to urgently come to the aid of the oppressed inhabitants of Osun State who are being traumatised by the illegal activities of the Osun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps”, the party added.

Reacting to the allegations leveled against Osun Amotekun, its Corps Commandant Adekunle Omoyele, told newsmen that, “those arrested by Amotekun were being investigated for criminal activities, adding that the corps has laid down procedure for arrest and investigation which it followed to the letter in the case at hand.”

“We arrested suspects with pump action riple, who claimed to be members of vigilante in the State. The people they mentioned during investigation were also arrested and being investigated.”

“There is no need to drag politics into a pure criminal issue. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that Justice is dispensed in the case,” he said.

