Osun community pledges to end female genital mutilation practice

Residents of Boredun in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday declared their commitment to end the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the community.

The declaration was made during a dialogue meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, Action Health Incorporated (AHI), with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The meeting, conducted through the Mowalek Centre for Sustainable Community Development, was aimed at sensitising the community to the dangers of Female Genital Mutilation and the need to eradicate the harmful practice.

Mowalek is one of the community-based organisations in Osun State selected by AHI to support the implementation of anti-FGM initiatives in project communities.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Olu Boredun of Ilase-Ijesa, Oba Blessing Olasunkanmi, affirmed that the community under his leadership has vowed to end female circumcision.

Oba Olasunkanmi also pledged to report anyone found engaging in the practice to the appropriate authorities.

The monarch said: “On behalf of myself, the chiefs, and the residents of Boredun community, we hereby declare that we have put an end to Female Genital Mutilation in our community.

“The organisers have spoken to us, and we understand better now. I want to appeal to my people to take this seriously, and anyone caught engaging in the act will be handed over to the authorities.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mowalek Centre for Sustainable Community Development, Mr. Michael Olusesi, commended the community residents for their positive response to the meeting.

Olusesi urged participants to spread the message to other members of the community and to remain committed to their promises.

“We are here in Boredun community to engage residents on the need to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation,” Olusesi said.

“Today’s engagement was fruitful. We had the community monarch, his chiefs, representatives of religious bodies, and residents in attendance, and we were able to have deep, meaningful interactions.”

“The king, his chiefs, and other participants have agreed to end FGM in Boredun. They also stated that anyone caught engaging in the practice will not be shielded, but reported to the appropriate authorities.”

“My appeal to the participants is to spread the message to others in the community and ensure they make good use of what they’ve learned today.”

He also expressed gratitude to the UNFPA and Action Health Incorporated for providing the platform to engage the residents.

“We thank UNFPA and AHI for giving our organisation the opportunity to do this for our people. They have been instrumental in ensuring that our people live healthier and better lives,” he added.