Osun community lauds govt’s efforts on health, donates N10m medical equipment

Over the years, stakeholders in various sectors of the economy have advocated that people and organisations partner with government in order to hasten the rate of development based on the belief that government should not be left alone to carry the heavy burden.

Some also hold the belief that once government has a laudable project, supporting such will help not only the government but the people as a whole. This is the basis for the recent donation by a community to the health revitalisation project of the Governor Gboyega Oyetola government in Osun State.

The Masifa Health Matter Committee donated medical equipment worth over 10million on behalf of Masifa Community in Ejigbo Local government Area of Osun State to the Osun State Government for use in the Masifa Primary Healthcare Centre newly built by the Governor Oyetola administration.

The medical equipment which will enable screening, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care were received by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, at the newly built Masifa Primary Healthcare Centre on behalf of government.

The chairman, Masifa Health Matter Committee, Mr Teju Olakiigbe, in his welcoming address at the presentation ceremony eulogized Oyetola’s administration for its effort in revamping the Osun health sector with the revitalisation of 332 primary healthcare centres, adding that Masifa community will forever be grateful to the government for providing a standard and befitting primary health centre for the community.

He explained that to appreciate the efforts of the Osun State government, the community was donating the medical equipment which they sourced through a non-governmental organization.

The medical equipment includes one crank hospital bed with mattress and Mackintosh, patient trolley, accoson sphygmomanometer, litmann stethoscopes, pulse oximeters, nebulizer, accucheck glucometer, glucometer strip, weighing scale and height meter for adults, digital baby weighing scale, examination couches, and hydraulic delivery bed (foot pedal type).

There were also pharmaceutical products; laboratory and surgical consumables, Hematocrit Reader Metal, Hawksley Hematocrit Centrifuge Model, 18L Pressure Steam Autoclave with Tap, television sets, generating set, stadiomater and refrigerators, among others.

Receiving the medical equipment on behalf of the state government, Dr. Isamotu appreciated the kind gesture of the community in deeming it fit to support the government to provide a well furnished and comfortable health facility for the good people of Masifa Ile community and thanked the people of the community for believing and supporting the government of Governor Oyetola in achieving a milestone in the health sector. He also used the opportunity to call on other beneficiary communities to emulate the Masifa community and join hands with the state government.

In his own remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Remi Omowaiye, commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for investing in the health sector and achieving great results since he assumed office as the governor, adding that the Oyetola government had completely revitalized about 300 PHCs.

Omowaiye urged the people of the community to make good use of the facility and give maximum support to the medical personnel who will be working at the facility as they work towards ensuring good healthcare delivery for all.

Speaking on the new health centre, people in the community could not hide their joy as they unanimously lauded the Oyetola government for deeming it fit to make healthcare accessible to the people, adding that with the centre, a major need had been met.

According to them, this is the first time since the creation of the state that the people of Masifa Ile have directly benefited from the state government and they cannot but be appreciative of the governor for his pro-activeness and style of leadership that has made every community to feel the impact of governance.

They prayed that the governor would succeed in his assignments to be able to do more for the people, and promised to continually support and protect government projects in their community.

The event was attended by notable sons and daughters of Masifa across political and religious divides.

