Osun College honors Oyo Transport Commissioner, others during health week

Foreign Links College of Health, Moro, Osun State, on Friday, honored the Oyo State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. Mogbonjubola Abdulmojeed, in recognition of his selfless services to humanity.

Abdulmojeed was honored with the 2025 Foreign Links award for Environmental Sustainability during the grand finale of 2025 Health Week held at the institution’s campus.

The college said Abdulmojeed, who is the former Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo State, was honored for his true representation of the Environmental sector as well as his contribution towards national development and scholarly prowess.

The Commissioner, while speaking on this year’s theme: “Nigeria’s Health Crossroads: Empowering Professionals to Bridge Equity Gaps Amidst Crisis and Change”, said we are now in an era of growing health disparities, rising disease burdens, and constant environmental threats.

Abdulmojeed, however, said that despite all the challenges, Nigeria has well-trained, committed, and community-focused health professionals who will reshape the future.

He also called for an inter-sectoral collaboration, noting that health must not be seen as the business of only doctors and hospitals.

“I believe strongly that inter-sectoral collaboration is essential. Health must not be seen as the business of only doctors and hospitals. Our roads, water systems, housing projects, drainage infrastructure, and even markets – all must be designed with health in mind.

“One of the most heartening developments I must share with you today is the remarkable performance of your alumni. Thanks to the health-focused administration in Oyo State, we have witnessed major strides in environmental and public health improvement,” the Commissioner said.

Abdulmojeed said 12 graduates of the Foreign Links College of Health are currently serving as Environmental Health Officers in Oyo State and are doing exceptionally well.

He added, “They have shown professionalism, discipline, and technical competence in various field assignments, from sanitation enforcement to public health education.”

The Commissioner urged all stakeholders to support the growth and recognition of environmental and community-based health practitioners, noting that “these are the professionals who live and the people, who understand the real health needs of the society and who are critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal and Universal Health Coverage”.

Earlier in his address, the Provost of the institution, Dr. Nsikak’basi Akpan, said the annual health week is a key component of the institution, which aims to safeguard and enhance the physical, mental, and social well-being of the students.

“The program is designed to ease academic stress after rigorous classroom and practical engagements. This academic-free week offers an opportunity for reflection, learning, and community engagement,” the Provost said.

Akpan stated that the health sector is faced with challenges, adding that the challenge is a call to action to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery.

“As a nation, Nigeria stands at a critical juncture. From the effects of climate change to the lingering impact of pandemics such as COVID-19 to rising non-communicable diseases, insecurity, and an alarming brain drain in the health sector, we are challenged like never before.

“Yet, these challenges present a clarion call to action: to bridge equity gaps, decentralized healthcare delivery and cultivate a new generation of ethical, compassionate, and community-responsive professionals,” he added.

Others honored during the event include the Osun State Commissioner for Education, Oladipo Eluwole; and the Director of Health, Ministry of Environment, Oyo State, Mrs Bukola Areo.

In his own remark, the Chairman and Founder of the institution, Dr. Fola Akinosun commended the College of Health for the Programme, which he described as inspiring.

Akinosun, however, charged students of the institution to be more dedicated to their studies to become productive and useful elements in any society.

The Chairman, who announced that no fewer than 28,000 Nigerians had been given scholarships for different studies in various fields, pledged to give more scholarships to 50 people from Oyo State but charged possible beneficiaries to be copious in their readings to pass the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He, however, urged the commissioner to provide him with a list of those to benefit from the offer.

While admonishing the health students to do away with untoward acts that could trample their dignity, Akinosun advised them to be well-behaved in all their endeavors and become good ambassadors of the school.

